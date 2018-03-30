AUTHOR :

Her er specs og billeder af de nye ASRock og AMD baseret grafikkort

Alle informationer officielt beskæftiget af AMD og ASRock, og dermed har vi alle de fede informationer fra ASRocks indtræden på grafikkorts platformen. Der er tale om et full line-up Radeon RX 500 series lineup bestående af følgende modeller:

• Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX580 8G

• Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX5708G

• Phantom Gaming Radeon RX560 4G/2G

• Phantom Gaming Radeon RX5500 4G/2G Radeon

RX 580 Phantom, bliver et dual-slot og dual-fan grafikkort med et lignende design som XFX RX Vega Dual Dissipation grafikkortet. Priser og lanceringsdato, er stadig ukendt.

Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX580 8G OC

Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX570 8G OC

Phantom Gaming Radeon RX560 2G

Phantom Gaming Radeon RX550 2G

“ASRock finally expand into the graphics card field,” said Mr. LL Shiu, ASRock Chief Executive Officer. “We are happy and proud to team up with AMD, our strong and reliable partner, and of course we look forward to bringing out more interesting and competitive products in future.”

“ASRock is an industry leader with some of the world’s best AMD-based motherboards being sold in the market today, and we are thrilled to team with them to help us bring incredible gaming experiences to gamers with Radeon GPUs, “said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group. “The new ASRock Phantom Gaming Series, based on the powerful Radeon RX 500 Series graphics cards, will provide gamers the best of Radeon features and performance which will include FreeSync, the ultimate technology for smooth and stutter-free gaming, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition for seamless streaming, sharing and gameplay capture now with mobile device functionality, and Radeon graphic’s highly optimized DirectX 12 and Vulkan performance.”



