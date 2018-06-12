AUTHOR :

Battlefield V singelplayer teaser trailer fremvist på E3

Selvom annonceringen af Battlefield 5 har fået en meget blandet modtagelse hos brugerne, har Battlefield 5 stadig formået at tiltrække en vis mængde opmærksomhed om man er fan eller ej.

EA DICE har sat endnu mere kog i hype-gryden med lanceringen af deres Battlefield V singleplayer teaser trailer under E3, så vi får et indblik i det vi kan se frem til.



Singelplayer campaigns i Battlefield V’s War Stories ser unægtelig spændende ud, og fra 19 oktober 2018, bliver Battlefield V officielt lanceret til PC, PlayStation 4 samt Xbox One. Battlefield V indeholder både singelplayer og multiplayer mode, og spillet er denne gang bygget på en Frostbite 3 game engine.

EA DICE skriver:



“Experience human stories set against epic conflict, a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2, and iconic Battlefield gameplay in Nordlys – one of the single-player campaigns in Battlefield V’s War Stories. In Battlefield V, lead your squad to victory with new ways to turn the battlefield to your advantage. Assemble your Company of customized soldiers, weapons, and vehicles – then take them on an epic journey through the Tides of War. Experience the most intense, immersive Battlefield yet. You will never be the same.



Battlefield V will feature several new multiplayer modes, including the “continuous” campaign mode “Tides of War”, and “Grand Operations”, an expansion of the “Operations” mode introduced in Battlefield 1. During Grand Operations, each round will have specific objectives Players need to complete, and a playersperformance in each stage will influence the next. Games will culminate with a “Final Stand”, during which players are only allowed a primary weapon with limited ammo, and no respawns”



