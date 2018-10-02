AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-10-02 10:12:23

Ny Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer frigivet

En af de helt store spiltitler banker på for at træde ind på scenen. Vi taler naturligvis om Red Dead Redemption 2, som er programsat til 26 oktober 2018 og frigives til PlayStation 4 og Xbox One.

Hvorvidt en PC version af om Red Dead Redemption 2 er på tegnebordet er stadig ikke officielt annonceret.

“epic tale of outlaw life that seamlessly blends story with action, and exploration with choice – all under the constant threat of danger”.

Nu er der kommet endnu en gameplay trailer på markedet, som giver et glimt af hvad vi har i vente. Videoen er frigivet af Rockstar Games, og med til næste gameplay trailer kommer teksten:

“Outlining all sorts of nefarious activities Arthur and the Van der Linde Gang can get involved in, including robbing trains, encountering rival gangs and outlaws, evading cunning lawmen and lots more in a world that is deep, teeming with life and very menacing. Today’s video also includes a look at the new and expanded Dead Eye system, and was captured entirely from in-game footage.”

“America, 1899. After a robbery goes wrong in the town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and bounty hunters massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must choose between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

