AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-14 09:35:45

Dying Light: Bad Blood tilgængelig via Steam Early Access

Til alle Zombie fans, vi har godt nyt til jer. Techland har netop annonceret deres nye Dying Light: Bad Blood via Steam Early Access.

Til alle Zombie fans, vi har godt nyt til jer. Techland har netop annonceret deres nye Dying Light: Bad Blood via Steam Early Access.

Her bliver man budt inden for til en omgang brutal twist af battle royale genren.

Deres nye fast-paced competitive multiplayer spil, blander PvP og PvE action sammen ed det næsten ikoniske Dying Light gameplay, og gjort tilgængelig fra i dag via Steam.



Maciej Laczny, Producer hos Techland fortæller:

“We’re really happy with the results of our recent Global Play Test and I’d like to thank all of the players out there that took part and gave us such helpful insight. We’ve made some big leaps in development based on that activity and look forward to the road ahead as we prepare new content for the game, the first of which will be available in the next few weeks. ”

Gennem Early Access, bliver der løbende frigivet gratis kontent i form af Drops, hvor du som spiller får nye items, characters, maps og meget andet.

Vi har ikke kunne opspore ETA på, hvor Dying Light: Bad Blood forlader Steam Early Access, men tidligere rygter omtaler tre måneder eller mere som minimum.

Dying Light 2 forventes lanceret i Q1 2019 til alle de ventende fans af spillet.



