AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-21 12:01:36

Warhammer Vermintide 2 beta er live, officiel release 11 juli

Det nye Warhammer Vermintide 2 spil, er et first person action adventure spil, udvikles og publiceres af Fatshark. Nu er Warhammer Vermintide 2 beta live til Xbox One, og kan downloades direkte via Microsoft store.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2, er fortsættelsen til Warhammer: End Times, og Vermintide 2 åbner op for muligheden for at kæmpe sammen med dine venner i kampen mod “forces of Chaos and Skaven” via spillets fire spiller cooperative gameplay mode.

Fatshark



”Vermintide 2 enhances the already established first-person combat even further and adds a new enemy faction, 15 new career paths, talent trees, new weapons and gear, improved loot system”

– The Dark Pact: The combined forces of Chaos and Skaven are savage and merciless, and it will take a coordinated team effort to make it out alive.

– Choose Your Path: Choose between 15 unique careers, each with different appearances, abilities, talents and weapons.

– Master New Challenges: Experience unique scenarios and intense trials with our new Heroic Deeds System – consumable quests that will dramatically alter enemy composition, level settings, weapon use and mission objectives.

– Progress Your Career: Level up your heroes and climb the talent tree of your chosen career, unlocking new abilities and gaining access to powerful gear along the way.

– The Adventure Continues: Explore a wide range of breathtaking new levels set in and around Helmgart, a fortress city protecting the Bretonnian border of the Empire.

– Claim Your Reward: Vermintide 2 features a new and improved loot system, rewarding each player with spoils of battle relevant to your chosen career – weapons, consumable quests, trinkets, cosmetics, crafting materials and more.

– Stem the Tides: Facing the infinite numbers of the Skaven combined with the brutal strength of the Chaos army, the heroes must stand together. Sound tactics and fury must be employed in equal measure to overcome these unimaginable odds.



Warhammer Vermintide 2 findes allerede til PC, og fra næste måned frigives spillet til Xbox One.



