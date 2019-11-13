AUTHOR : Uber

PUBLISHED : 2019-11-13 14:41

Guld Apple AirPods Pro: Pris 450.000 kroner

De fleste kender priserne på Apple produkter, som mange finder fuld ud forståelig. Men gælder det også, når et par guld Apple AirPods Pro koster 450.000 kroner?





Apple lancerede for nylig deres nye Apple AirPods Pro, og nu kan du sågar få en guldversion af disse nye hovedtelefoner fra Caviar.

Caviar har svøbt AirPods Pro i guld, og et sæt er prissat til ikke mindre end $ 67.000 eller rundt regnet 450.000 danske kroner. Der er naturligvis tale om en limited edition.

“Caviar Airpods Pro Gold Edition is the only model in the world, the body of the case and earphones of which is made of one-piece gold of 750 content. It is noteworthy that the company will issue only one copy of the gold accessory for the whole world.

“Even more often, we notice that wealthy people strive to underline their status with luxurious accessories. Limitedness, precious materials, jewelry elements receive a special popularity. The concept of gold body was born like lightning, because to stand out from the large community of the lovers of technics with an apple logo, one really needs to try hard. We’re sure that the gold edition of Airpods Pro will find its owner and will delight not only with its quality sound, but also with extraordinary, limited luxury’, the brand’s representatives comment”









